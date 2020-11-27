Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Can’t convince, so confuse’: Gadkari slams opposition over farmers’ protest

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:49s - Published
‘Can’t convince, so confuse’: Gadkari slams opposition over farmers’ protest

‘Can’t convince, so confuse’: Gadkari slams opposition over farmers’ protest

As farmers continue their protest against the new laws introduced by the Modi government, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lashed out at the opposition and said that those who can’t convince are now trying to confuse farmers.

Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Gadkari said that all the reforms introduced by the Modi government are in the best interest of the farmers and will ensure they get more money for their produce.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nitin Gadkari Nitin Gadkari Indian politician

Nitin Gadkari on infra projects, MSMEs & govt’s EV plan l #HTLS2020 [Video]

Nitin Gadkari on infra projects, MSMEs & govt’s EV plan l #HTLS2020

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 on infrastructure projects, the current state of MSMEs, the Covid challenge and the way ahead for the country. Gadkari said that while initially there was some hiccup, at present there is no impact of Covid on construction activities across the country. Gadkari also spoke on his government’s ambitions in the field of electric mobility. The Union Minister also recounted his journey of recovering from Covid and urged people to follow all preventive measures. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 36:22Published
'Retire or quit': Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Retire or quit': Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020

Union minister Nitin Gadkari clarified on his recent viral speech in which he publicly reprimanded non-performing officials. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister said that when he slammed officials at the inauguration of a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) building, he didn't want to take away from the good work done by officers. He was only expressing exasperation at the completion of the building in 12 years, compared to the planned 2 years. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:16Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Congress opposes Narendra Modi but ends up opposing country: JP Nadda [Video]

Congress opposes Narendra Modi but ends up opposing country: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda addressed a rally on November 27. He said, "In Jammu and Kashmir, NC leader Farooq Abdullah says he'll seek China's help to restore Article 370. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti says she'll not raise tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq 's flag is restored. These are our national leaders. Congress opposes Modi ji but ends up opposing the country. It stands with Gupkar alliance."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Related videos from verified sources

'Dilli Chalo': Delhi Police allow farmers to protest peacefully in Burari [Video]

'Dilli Chalo': Delhi Police allow farmers to protest peacefully in Burari

Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal on November 27 gave details about the current situation of 'Dilli Chalo' protest held by the farmers. He said, "After discussion with farmer leaders, Delhi Police has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Watch: Farmers' protest intensifies, police use tear gar to disperse agitators [Video]

Watch: Farmers' protest intensifies, police use tear gar to disperse agitators

Farmers from Punjab continued their march to Delhi as part of their 'Dilli Chalo' protest. They are protesting against the three contentious farm laws passed by Centre in September. Farmers have moved..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:46Published
'Delhi Chalo' march: 'Carrying blankets to brave cold,' says farmer at Panipat toll plaza [Video]

'Delhi Chalo' march: 'Carrying blankets to brave cold,' says farmer at Panipat toll plaza

Farmers participating in 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, stay for the night at the toll at Panipat Highway. A farmer said, "We are carrying food enough to last a month, we have stove and other kitchen..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published