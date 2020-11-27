‘Can’t convince, so confuse’: Gadkari slams opposition over farmers’ protest
As farmers continue their protest against the new laws introduced by the Modi government, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lashed out at the opposition and said that those who can’t convince are now trying to confuse farmers.
Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Gadkari said that all the reforms introduced by the Modi government are in the best interest of the farmers and will ensure they get more money for their produce.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 on infrastructure projects, the current state of MSMEs, the Covid challenge and the way ahead for the country. Gadkari said that while initially there was some hiccup, at present there is no impact of Covid on construction activities across the country. Gadkari also spoke on his government’s ambitions in the field of electric mobility. The Union Minister also recounted his journey of recovering from Covid and urged people to follow all preventive measures. Watch the full video for all the details.
