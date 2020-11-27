Cyclone Nivar: Paddy farmers suffer huge losses in AP's Krishna

Heavy rains damaged paddy crop in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

Several parts of the district received light to moderate rainfall following the landfall of severe cyclonic storm Nivar during the intervening night of November 25 and 26.

Thousands of acres of paddy crops damaged in West Godavari district which is considered to be the rice bowl of the state.

Farmers who had cotton ready are now suffering losses.

Not only the cotton field but also the cotton which farmers took to the mandis is all wet.