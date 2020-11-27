Essential workers spending Thanksgiving a little different due to COVID-19

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 6 minutes ago

Action News Now spoke to some local departments about what is different for them.

However, this year because of COVID-19 departments across the state have changed their rules.

Typically firefighter families are allowed to join loved ones at the station for the holidays.

well many of us are working this thanksgiving..

Action news now also spoke to a lieutenant from chico police about how it impacted them..

He says it is a little different than the fire department because they do not spend a full 24 hours at the station... they do 10 or twelve hour shifts..

So their families have to just adjust.

"we are still ifunctioning here as usual, there are not many differences at all.

We have everyday changes because of covid.

As far as how we are operating today and thanksgiving it is no different than a normal thanksgiving it is business as usual."

The lietenant says everyone knows they would love to be with their families today... but this is part of the job and they are all looking out for each other.

And local firefighters also still at work... and this year because of covid-19 things looked a little different.

Action news now reporter amy lanski spoke to two local fire departments about the change.

Amy standup: my dad is a firefighter down south, so i have spent plenty of holidays at the fire house, and in years past that's been the same for chico fire department, but not this year."

Chief standridge: "always been a tradition in the fire service that families come over and they will hangout with their husbands or wives at the station and our firefighters don't get the opportunity to do that this year."

Chico fire chief steve standridge says between being on fires all summer and working overtimes to cover for people with covid-19 it's been a lot for their staff.

Battalion chief jim lucanic says they're also getting used to new precautions of wearing masks in their vehicles and stations and now social distancing for meals including thanksgiving dinner.

Both men say even though working holidays is something that comes with the job, they are proud of how their staff is adapting.

Battalion chief jim lucanic "they are sticking through it, they are exhausted you can tell they are exhausted, but they are not complaining they are doing their jobs and it is pretty awesome."

It's not just chico fire making that change this year... cal fire captain john gaddie says they also usually have family or friends join for holiday meals when they are working.

John gaddie: "however, this being 2020 and covid we have direction from out unit chief that we have no visitors and that includes family and friends."

Gaddie says their unit chief said if family wants to come drop something off in the front yard that is fine, but they can't stay at the station.

John gaddie: "it is something that comes with our jobs, any essential workers who need to be on duty to provide that service to the public so we understand it is tough, but we are there to do a job."

Amy gaddie added it's all essential workers who are giving up this time with family to serve the public.

Reporting from chico.

Amy lanski action news now coverage you can count on."

Chico fire said that with all the precautions - they have not had anymore postivie covid-19 tests... they are awaiting the results of