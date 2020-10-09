Global  
 

J-K terror attack: Mortal remains of Sepoy Rattan Singh reaches his residence in Reasi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:27s - Published
The mortal remains of slain soldier Sepoy Rattan Singh reached at his hometown in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi on November 27.

He lost his life in a terrorist attack that happened on November 26.

His family and friends are in deep shock.

They are mourning his demise.

Hundreds of people gathered to pay tribute to sacrifice of slain soldier.

Another soldier Sepoy Deshmukh Yash also lost his life during the terrorist attack.


Reasi Reasi City in Jammu and Kashmir, India


Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

