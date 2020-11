Group of friends feeds less fortune for Thanksgiving Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:01s - Published 4 minutes ago Group of friends feeds less fortune for Thanksgiving A group of friends decided to put their heads and funds together, to come up with a plan to help the community they love, by holding a Thanksgiving food drive at Lions Park in Fort Myers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like