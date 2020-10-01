Working on my bowling skills, will come at right time: Hardik Pandya
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Working on my bowling skills, will come at right time: Hardik Pandya
On being asked that when he would be in position to bowl lots of overs, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya said that he is working on his bowling skills and he will come in the right time, when it's needed.
He also said that he believe in both skills, batting and bowling, and whatever role is given to him, he tries to fulfill it at his best ability.
Mumbai Indians (MI) registered and easy victory by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier of IPL-2020 on November 5. Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma said, "Guys like Krunal, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya are allowed to take their time as they have been in terrific form." "Trent Boult has not disappointed any of us and he just came out and backed his skills," Rohit added.
After securing a win over Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad Right-arm spinner Rashid Khan said that I have been bowling on the weakness of the batsman and got success. "I just try my best to keep it..