Working on my bowling skills, will come at right time: Hardik Pandya

On being asked that when he would be in position to bowl lots of overs, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya said that he is working on his bowling skills and he will come in the right time, when it's needed.

He also said that he believe in both skills, batting and bowling, and whatever role is given to him, he tries to fulfill it at his best ability.