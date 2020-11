Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis Talk LGBTQ+ Rom-Com 'Happiest Season'

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis co-star in the groundbreaking holiday film “Happiest Season”, the first major studio-backed Christmas rom-com featuring LGBTQ+ characters in the lead.

While speaking with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman the stars discuss the importance of broadening perspectives with their Clea DuVall-directed film