Maradona's death is 'about more than football' for this Napoli fan

The loss of the Maradona earlier this week was felt profoundly in the southern Italian city where Carlo was born and raised — here he has a godlike status for the impact he made over seven seasons playing for SSC Napoli.
An 11-year-old boy in Naples, Italy, took his own life by jumping off a balcony at his family's home. According to Newser, his suicide has been linked to a possible online 'horror challenge' enticing children to take their own lives. However, it's in dispute whether such challenges by the 'man in the black hood' actually exist. One theory says the 'man in the black hood" is really the online character Jonathan Galindo, who wears a creepy dog mask.
Napoli added their tribute to Maradona ahead of the Europa League tie withRijeka in the Stadio San Paolo. Other teams across the world added theirtributes, including Lille v AC Milan and Tottenham v Ludogorets.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32Published