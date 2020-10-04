Global  
 

Maradona's death is 'about more than football' for this Napoli fan

Maradona's death is 'about more than football' for this Napoli fan

Maradona's death is 'about more than football' for this Napoli fan

The loss of the Maradona earlier this week was felt profoundly in the southern Italian city where Carlo was born and raised — here he has a godlike status for the impact he made over seven seasons playing for SSC Napoli.


Diego Maradona's Lawyer Demands Investigation, Says Death 'Criminal idiocy'

 Soccer legend Diego Maradona did not have to die because he's the victim of "criminal idiocy" ... so claims his lawyer. Attorney Matias Morla says it took..
‘The greatest’: Thousands of Argentinians say goodbye to Maradona [Video]

‘The greatest’: Thousands of Argentinians say goodbye to Maradona

Fans queue in Buenos Aires to pay their last respects to Diego Maradona, a national icon who died on Wednesday.

World Cup referee 'proud' to help Maradona score against England

 The Tunisian referee from England's infamous defeat by Argentina at the 1986 World Cup says he is "proud and honoured" to have helped Diego Maradona score the..
Diego Maradona 1960-2020: Soccer superstar buried in private ceremony [Video]

Diego Maradona 1960-2020: Soccer superstar buried in private ceremony

"He created football': Maradona's death plunges Naples, football into mourning [Video]

"He created football': Maradona's death plunges Naples, football into mourning

Boy's Tragic Suicide Linked To Possible Gruesome Online 'Challenge' [Video]

Boy's Tragic Suicide Linked To Possible Gruesome Online 'Challenge'

An 11-year-old boy in Naples, Italy, took his own life by jumping off a balcony at his family's home. According to Newser, his suicide has been linked to a possible online 'horror challenge' enticing children to take their own lives. However, it's in dispute whether such challenges by the 'man in the black hood' actually exist. One theory says the 'man in the black hood" is really the online character Jonathan Galindo, who wears a creepy dog mask.

Rome airport to allow passengers from the US to skip quarantine

 ROME, ITALY - AUGUST 25: Health workers wait for passengers arriving from high-risk countries to carry out rapid antigenic tests for Covid-19 at a testing..
Growing number of Italians hesitant about taking COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Growing number of Italians hesitant about taking COVID-19 vaccine

Although the Italian government says it won't make a COVID-19 vaccine compulsory - there is growing hesitation among Italians over its safety.View on euronews

World mourns soccer great Diego Maradona [Video]

World mourns soccer great Diego Maradona

Fans from Argentina to Italy have paid tribute to soccer great Diego Maradona, who died of a heart attack on Wednesday at age 60. Gloria Tso reports.

Napoli hold moment's silence for iconic son Maradona [Video]

Napoli hold moment's silence for iconic son Maradona

Napoli pay tribute to Diego Maradona at his former home ground.

Napoli pay tribute to Maradona ahead of Europea League tie with Rijeka [Video]

Napoli pay tribute to Maradona ahead of Europea League tie with Rijeka

Napoli added their tribute to Maradona ahead of the Europa League tie withRijeka in the Stadio San Paolo. Other teams across the world added theirtributes, including Lille v AC Milan and Tottenham v Ludogorets.

Napoli v HNK Rijeka: Hosts pay tribute to Maradona at Stadio San Paolo

 Napoli paid tribute to legendary former player Diego Maradona before their Europa League match against HNK Rijeka on Thursday.
Naples mourns the passing of adopted son, Diego Maradona [Video]

Naples mourns the passing of adopted son, Diego Maradona

Before the Argentine arrived, Napoli had never won Serie A. After he left, they never won it again. View on euronews

'Naples becoming shrine for Maradona' [Video]

'Naples becoming shrine for Maradona'

Sky Italy's Valentina Fass reports from Naples after the death of Diego Maradona who spent seven years at Napoli winning their only two Serie A titles.

Gattuso: Diego will never die [Video]

Gattuso: Diego will never die

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso says Diego Maradona was 'more than a player' after the football icon was laid to rest on Thursday.

Maradona, Pele, Messi or Ronaldo – who is football’s greatest player? [Video]

Maradona, Pele, Messi or Ronaldo – who is football’s greatest player?

Among the grief and adulation expressed after Diego Maradona’s death, an age-old debate of who was the game’s greatest player has been reignited. Thediscussion has been held many times before, and..

