Trump's Conditions For Leaving The White House

President Donald Trump took to Twitter and gave his conditions for leaving the White House.

President-elect Joe Biden would have to prove his election win was not fraudulent.

Just a day earlier, Trump told reporters at the White House that would he would not concede the election.

He said he would voluntarily leave if the Electoral College votes to make Biden president in December.

Business Insider says Pres.

Elect Biden does not have to disprove mass fraud in order to take office.


