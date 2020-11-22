Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chelsea v Tottenham: Premier League match preview

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Chelsea v Tottenham: Premier League match preview

Chelsea v Tottenham: Premier League match preview

A closer look at the stats as Tottenham prepare to travel to Chelsea in aPremier League clash.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England

It's just another game says Mourinho on Chelsea return [Video]

It's just another game says Mourinho on Chelsea return

Tottenham's Jose Mourinho looks ahead to trip back to former club Chelsea as he hopes to keep Spurs at the top of the Premier League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:14Published

Olivier Giroud: How does Chelsea boss Frank Lampard solve problem?

 Olivier Giroud was the match-winner for Chelsea in Rennes, but how does Frank Lampard give the striker the game time he wants?
BBC News

Rennes 1-2 Chelsea: Blues seal early qualification to Champions League last 16

 Chelsea reach the Champions League knockout stage with two games to spare as Olivier Giroud's late header seals victory at Rennes.
BBC News

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club

Spurs announce plans for 2,000 fans to attend derby with Arsenal

 Tottenham announce plans for 2,000 fans to attend the north London derby against Arsenal on 6 December.
BBC News
Mourinho pays tribute to Diego Maradona [Video]

Mourinho pays tribute to Diego Maradona

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he will miss Diego Maradona following thedeath of the Argentinian football legend this week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

Tottenham: Jose Mourinho has added his secret ingredient to Spurs - Jermaine Jenas

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has taken Mauricio Pochettino's blueprint and tried to make it better, says ex-Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas.
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Southampton v Manchester United: Premier League match preview [Video]

Southampton v Manchester United: Premier League match preview

A closer look at the stats as Manchester United prepare to head to the southcoast and face Southampton in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
Brighton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Brighton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday.The Reds will be looking to bounce back from a shock 2-0 loss to Atalanta inthe Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
Manchester United hack: UK’s cyber security agency assisting the club [Video]

Manchester United hack: UK’s cyber security agency assisting the club

The UK’s cyber security agency is assisting Manchester United over a cyberattack earlier this month which has left the football club unable to yet fullyrestore their computer systems. The Premier League club confirmed the hackingon November 20 and said it was not “aware of any breach of personal dataassociated with our fans and customers”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Tim Sherwood rates Chelsea FC and Tottenham’s Premier League title chances

Tim Sherwood believes that both Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur are capable of winning the Premier...
The Sport Review - Published Also reported by •Football.london


Latest Chelsea injury news and return dates ahead of Tottenham match

Chelsea will be aiming to leapfrog London rivals Tottenham in the Premier League table this weekend
Football.london - Published

3 Tottenham Hotspur players who could star this weekend against Chelsea in the Premier League

3 Tottenham Hotspur players who could star this weekend against Chelsea in the Premier League. ...
Shoot - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Lampard: Chelsea-Spurs rivalry 'special' [Video]

Lampard: Chelsea-Spurs rivalry 'special'

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard describes the rivalry between Chelsea and Tottenham as 'special', as he prepares to face Jose Mourinho's side this weekend.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:10Published
Stade Rennais v Chelsea: Champions League match preview [Video]

Stade Rennais v Chelsea: Champions League match preview

A closer look at the stats as Chelsea travel to Rennes in the ChampionsLeague.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester [Video]

Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester

A round-up of the weekend's Premier League action as Jose Mourinho's Tottenhamtake top spot before Liverpool leapfrog Leicester with a 3-0 win.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published