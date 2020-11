Holiday lights and music show in Olde Towne Bellevue

Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:11s - Published 2 minutes ago

TOWNE BELLEVUELIT UP FOR THEHOLIDAY SEASON!LIGHTS OFF, TURN ON, IWISH IT WAS CHRISTMASPLAYSWOW!

LOOK ATTHOSE LIGHTS.THIS IS ATWASHINGTON PARKIN BELLEVUE.THIS IS "LIGHT UPBELLEVUE'S"SECOND YEAR OFORGANIZING THEHOLIDAY SHOW.WITH THE WAY 2020HAS BEEN, BELLEVUEMAYOR RUSTY HIKEAND HIS WIFEJOANNA WEREEXCITED ABOUTTONIGHT'S EVENT.PUT TEXT HERETHE DISPLAY WILL BEUP UNTIL JANUARY.THE LIGHTS WILL BEONE COLOR ANDWON'T FLASHSUNDAYS THROUGHWEDNESDAYS FROM5 TO 6 P-M, TOALLOW SPECIALNEEDS CHILDREN TOSEE THE SHOW.IT IS SYNCED TO 91POINT 9 F-M RADIO,SO BE SURE TO TUNEIN WHEN YOU DRIVETHROUGH.ANOTHER SIGN