‘Can’t convince, so confuse’: Gadkari slams opposition over farmers’ protest



As farmers continue their protest against the new laws introduced by the Modi government, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lashed out at the opposition and said that those who can’t convince are now.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49 Published 55 minutes ago

Pak cricket team can be sent back home, New Zealand warns | Oneindia News



Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar requested farmers to end their protest against the new central laws, offering talks next week, on December 3rd; In what could be a blow to the Trinamool.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:49 Published 4 hours ago