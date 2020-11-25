'Hopefully we can move on,' say Argentine fans in La Boca after Maradona's death

Argentines lined up in the streets of Buenos Aires on Thursday to say goodbye to soccer great Diego Maradona. His coffin has been laying in state at the Casa Rosada presidential palace draped in an Argentine flag and his famous no. 10 shirt.
The loss of the Maradona earlier this week was felt profoundly in the southern Italian city where Carlo was born and raised — here he has a godlike status for the impact he made over seven seasons playing for SSC Napoli.View on euronews
The flag-draped coffin of Argentine footballing hero Diego Maradona is cheeredby tens of thousands of fans in Buenos Aires as it makes its way to his finalresting place. He will be buried at the Bella Vista cemetery on the outskirtsof the Argentina capital.
Unsusprisingly given his celebrity, the late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has been documented on film many times. Euronews looks at some of the most interesting onscreen depictions. View on euronews
