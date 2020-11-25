Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meeting Maradona was like meeting the Pope, says Klopp

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 07:55s - Published
Meeting Maradona was like meeting the Pope, says Klopp

Meeting Maradona was like meeting the Pope, says Klopp

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp comments on Diego Maradona, the UK government's COVID-19 restrictions and his team's upcoming match against Brighton & Hove Albion.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Diego Maradona Diego Maradona Argentine football player and manager

'Hopefully we can move on,' say Argentine fans in La Boca after Maradona's death [Video]

'Hopefully we can move on,' say Argentine fans in La Boca after Maradona's death

Argentines reflect on the funeral of their hero, Diego Maradona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:13Published
Syrian artist turns war-torn site into Maradona tribute [Video]

Syrian artist turns war-torn site into Maradona tribute

Artist makes colourful tribute to Diego Maradona in Syria's war-torn Idlib.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:08Published
Maradona's death is 'about more than football' for this Napoli fan [Video]

Maradona's death is 'about more than football' for this Napoli fan

The loss of the Maradona earlier this week was felt profoundly in the southern Italian city where Carlo was born and raised — here he has a godlike status for the impact he made over seven seasons playing for SSC Napoli.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:47Published

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

Klopp: Fans in stadium is a sign of progress [Video]

Klopp: Fans in stadium is a sign of progress

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that fans being allowed back in stadiumsis a sign of small steps being made on the road back to normality.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Klopp pays tribute to Maradona [Video]

Klopp pays tribute to Maradona

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp pays tribute to Diego Maradona

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:26Published

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Brighton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Brighton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday.The Reds will be looking to bounce back from a shock 2-0 loss to Atalanta inthe Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

How US Hospitals Are Stretched Way Too Thin Due to Covid-19

 As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the country, hospitals are facing a crisis-level shortage of beds and staff to provide adequate care for patients.
NYTimes.com

City Girls Perform in Florida to Packed House on Thanksgiving

 Florida is experiencing enormous increases in COVID illnesses and deaths, but the State is still allowing big events, so the City Girls performance in Orlando on..
TMZ.com

What we know: The latest on Ravens' COVID-19 outbreak, and the NFL's possible scheduling conundrum

 The NFL has yet to announce what will happen to the game between the Steelers and Ravens after Baltimore was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak.
USATODAY.com

Hundreds get wrong results due to Covid test error

 More than 1,300 people were incorrectly told they had coronavirus by NHS Test and Trace.
BBC News

Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. Association football club from East Sussex

Related news from verified sources

Diego Maradona dies: Encounter with legend ´like meeting the Pope´ for Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described an encounter with the late, great Diego Maradona as “like...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Klopp: Maradona one of the greatest [Video]

Klopp: Maradona one of the greatest

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says 'unbelievable' Diego Maradona was one of the greatest players of all time.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published
Jurgen Klopp on Maradona: He was one of the greatest ever [Video]

Jurgen Klopp on Maradona: He was one of the greatest ever

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to the death of world-class player DiegoMaradona, saying he will miss both Diego and Maradona.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published