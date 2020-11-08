Protest outside Pak embassy in Nepal's Kathmandu on 26/11 anniversary

A candle light march was held on November 27 outside the Pakistan embassy in Nepal's Kathmandu.
Around 40 persons participated in the candle light vigil.
People walked in front of the mission for an hour and protested against the 26/11 Mumbai attack by holding posters.
They also shouted slogans to show their anguish.
Pakistani authorities continue to deny culpability and yet to take action on the multiple dossiers shared by India.
A trial underway in a Pakistani anti-terrorism court against seven suspects has made little headway in more than a decade, as Pakistani officials serially question the sufficiency and legitimacy of evidence against them.
Foreign Secretary of India Harsh V Shringla met Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari at her official residence in Kathmandu on November 26. Harsh V Shringla also met Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli. Discussions over ranging partnership between India and Nepal and ways to further strengthen it were held.
A Sikh 'jatha' from India will leave for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on November 27. They will leave ahead of the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's 551st birth anniversary. Sikh 'jatha' will leave from Punjab's Amritsar today. This year, the 551st birth anniversary of the Sikhism founder will be marked on November 30. Speaking to ANI, a 'jatha' member and devotee, Laxman Singh said, "We will pray to Guru Maharaj to end this COVID-19 pandemic, so that we can also visit Kartarpur Sahib freely."
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari spoke about the government’s ambitious plans for electric vehicles at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. The minister said that the cost of electric vehicles is high due to the cost of lithium-ion batteries and added that the cost is coming down steadily as well. ‘A mobile phone used to cost a lot in the past but is much more affordable today. Electric vehicles are costly now but their running cost is low,’ Gadkari said. ‘We are developing electric buses, e-double-decker buses. A pilot project is being considered for e-highway between Delhi and Mumbai. Just like railway, I want to see electric trucks on our highways,’ Gadkari added. Watch the full video for all the details.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Bombay High Court's decision over BMC demolished Kangana Ranaut's office is a legal matter. "This is a legal matter of BMC. All I know is this actress called Mumbai Police mafia and Mumbai 'PoK'. Do parties which are excited over Court order agree with this? Indecent remarks about judges or Courts lead to contempt, is it not defamation when someone makes such remarks about Maharashtra/Mumbai?" Bombay High Court set aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on September 07 and 09, calls demolition at her place as action with malafide intent.
