S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs

On Friday, US stocks made gains as hopes for a peaceful transition to the Biden administration offset concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases.

Business Insider reports S&P 500 closed at a record high.

On Thursday Pres.

Donald Trump said he'd hand over power when the Electoral College certifies President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

The US reported 125,082 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

That brought the seven-day average to 163,831, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Deaths topped 254,000, and hospitalizations jumped above 90,000.

The stock market's "fear gauge" fell as low as 19.51 on Friday, dropping amid low trading volumes to its lowest level since the pandemic began.


