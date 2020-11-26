Global  
 

Protest outside Pak embassy in Nepal's Kathmandu on 26/11 anniversary

A candle light march was held on November 27 outside the Pakistan embassy in Nepal's Kathmandu.

Around 40 persons participated in the candle light vigil.

People walked in front of the mission for an hour and protested against the 26/11 Mumbai attack by holding posters.

They also shouted slogans to show their anguish.

Pakistani authorities continue to deny culpability and yet to take action on the multiple dossiers shared by India.

A trial underway in a Pakistani anti-terrorism court against seven suspects has made little headway in more than a decade, as Pakistani officials serially question the sufficiency and legitimacy of evidence against them.


