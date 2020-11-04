Mariah Carey Has Kicked Off The Christmas Season

The trailer for Mariah Carey's upcoming Apple TV+ special, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," debuted Friday.

According to CNN actress Tiffany Haddish narrates the special, which premieres December 4.

Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg are among the celebrities who also make guest appearances in the show.

It will feature lots of cheerful musical numbers in festive winter settings.