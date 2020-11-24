Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mariah Carey Has Kicked Off The Christmas Season

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Mariah Carey Has Kicked Off The Christmas Season

Mariah Carey Has Kicked Off The Christmas Season

The trailer for Mariah Carey's upcoming Apple TV+ special, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," debuted Friday.

According to CNN actress Tiffany Haddish narrates the special, which premieres December 4.

Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg are among the celebrities who also make guest appearances in the show.

It will feature lots of cheerful musical numbers in festive winter settings.

The special plays on the smash success of Carey's 1994 holiday classic, "All I Want For Christmas Is You." The song has become a holiday standard and even topped the charts for the first time last year, 25 years after its release.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mariah Carey has officially kicked off the Christmas season

Thanksgiving may be over, but it's beginning to feel a whole lot like Christmas -- thanks to Mariah...
Upworthy - Published

New on Apple TV+ : Oprah meets Obama, Mariah Carey’s Christmas special, and more

A deeply personal chat with the 44th US president, a new special from the queen of the holiday...
Hindu - Published

Mariah Carey puts the merry in Christmas with magical holiday special trailer featuring Ariana Grande

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, otherwise known as the unofficial season of Mariah...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Tori Kelly covered 'All I Want for Christmas' to pay tribute to Mariah Carey [Video]

Tori Kelly covered 'All I Want for Christmas' to pay tribute to Mariah Carey

Grammy award winner Tori Kelly chats with USA TODAY's Ralphie Aversa about her first holiday album, "A Tori Kelly Christmas."

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:09Published
Mariah Carey doesn't care about mockery over Christmas [Video]

Mariah Carey doesn't care about mockery over Christmas

Mariah Carey doesn't care if people mock her love of Christmas and she explained her love of the festive season now stems from not getting the holiday she wanted as a child.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:41Published
Mariah Carey back on the U.S. charts with Christmas classic [Video]

Mariah Carey back on the U.S. charts with Christmas classic

Mariah Carey's festive classic All I Want for Christmas Is You is back on the U.S. charts a year after setting records by topping the countdown for three weeks.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published