Mariah Carey Has Kicked Off The Christmas Season

The trailer for Mariah Carey's upcoming Apple TV+ special, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," debuted Friday.

According to CNN actress Tiffany Haddish narrates the special, which premieres December 4.

Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg are among the celebrities who also make guest appearances in the show.

It will feature lots of cheerful musical numbers in festive winter settings.

The special plays on the smash success of Carey's 1994 holiday classic, "All I Want For Christmas Is You." The song has become a holiday standard and even topped the charts for the first time last year, 25 years after its release.