Floral bodysuit worn by Lady Gaga to go under the hammer in London

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
A “spectacular” 10ft floral bodysuit worn by Lady Gaga in her latest musicvideo could sell for as much as £20,000 next month in London.

The pop star,34, wore the hand-painted and appliqued leather bodysuit, called the FloralAlien, during the shoot for the song 911 which was filmed in the desert regionof Valencia in California this August.


