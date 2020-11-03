Floral bodysuit worn by Lady Gaga to go under the hammer in London

A “spectacular” 10ft floral bodysuit worn by Lady Gaga in her latest musicvideo could sell for as much as £20,000 next month in London.

The pop star,34, wore the hand-painted and appliqued leather bodysuit, called the FloralAlien, during the shoot for the song 911 which was filmed in the desert regionof Valencia in California this August.