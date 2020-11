Royal Secrets: Princess Diana Recorded Saying Royal Wedding Was the ‘Worst Day of My Life’



Buzz60’s Lenneia Batiste has more on Princess Dianan talking about her royal wedding day in the Netflix Documentary:"Diana: In her own words." Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:58 Published 1 day ago

Prince Charles and Camilla Had To Turn Off Their Twitter Comments



Fans of The Crown were getting very heated. Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:46 Published 3 days ago