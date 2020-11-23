Coronavirus Latest: Ravens Facility Remains Closed, Game Vs. Steelers Moved To Tuesday
Coronavirus Latest: Ravens Facility Remains Closed, Game Vs.
Steelers Moved To Tuesday
Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19: NFLBaltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL's reigning Most Valuable Player, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Ravens rescheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, a..
Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers Game Postponed Due to COVID-19The NFL made the announcement on Wednesday after several Ravens players and staff members were placed on the COVID-19 Reserve List.
COVID-19 In NFL: Multiple Coronavirus Cases Reported By Baltimore Ravens Ahead Of Thanksgiving Game Against Pittsburgh SteelersThe Baltimore Ravens, who play the Steelers on Thanksgiving, say multiple members of the organization have tested positive for coronavirus.