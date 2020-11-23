Coronavirus Latest: Ravens Facility Remains Closed, Game Vs. Steelers Moved To Tuesday

Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19: NFL



Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL's reigning Most Valuable Player, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Ravens rescheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, a.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05 Published 14 hours ago

Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers Game Postponed Due to COVID-19



The NFL made the announcement on Wednesday after several Ravens players and staff members were placed on the COVID-19 Reserve List. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 1 day ago