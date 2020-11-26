Black Friday takes new shape amid pandemic
Black Friday takes new shape amid pandemic
Masked shoppers turned up in smaller numbers at major U.S. retailers including Macy's Inc, Walmart Inc and
Best Buy on Black Friday as early online deals and worry about the spike in COVID-19 cases dulled enthusiasm for trips to the mall.
