Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Friday takes new shape amid pandemic

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Black Friday takes new shape amid pandemic

Black Friday takes new shape amid pandemic

Masked shoppers turned up in smaller numbers at major U.S. retailers including Macy's Inc, Walmart Inc and Best Buy on Black Friday as early online deals and worry about the spike in COVID-19 cases dulled enthusiasm for trips to the mall.

This report produced by Emma Jehle.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Black Friday (shopping) Black Friday (shopping) Friday following Thanksgiving Day

Slim lines in US for Black Friday

 The coronavirus pandemic is keeping crowds thin at malls and stores across the country on Black Friday, which is notorious for large crowds. (Nov. 27)
 
USATODAY.com

Doctor on coronavirus testing after holiday travel

 CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his concerns as millions of Americans travel home after the Thanksgiving holiday..
CBS News

Black Friday 2020 TV deals from Walmart, Best Buy and Target

 If you've been waiting all year to buy a new TV, you might want to see these Black Friday deals. 'Tis the season to upgrade your big screen.
CBS News

The Black Friday movement to shop Black-owned businesses as they are the hit hardest by pandemic

 Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 41% of Black-owned businesses have permanently closed, compared to 17% of White-owned businesses. Celebrities like Wyclef Jean..
CBS News

Best Buy Best Buy Consumer electronics retailer

Black Friday: Most Old Navy stores open at midnight Friday; Walmart, Kohl's, Best Buy and other stores open at 5

 When do Black Friday sales start and stores open? Will shoppers show up for a different Black Friday amid COVID-19? Or will they shop online?
USATODAY.com

Black Friday 2020: All the best Black Friday deals to shop on Apple, KitchenAid and more

 We've rounded up all the best Black Friday deals from every top retailer on the web, from Macy's and Kohl's to Best Buy and Wayfair—shop all of our top..
USATODAY.com

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is up to $70 off in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale

 Photo by Dieter Bohn / The Verge

Best Buy is offering a pair of great deals on Apple’s recently-released 10.2-inch iPad, with offers of up to $70..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Amid Pandemic, Earlier Promotions Black Friday Takes New Shape

Traditionally, day after Thanksgiving has launched holiday shopping season in the U.S., with...
VOA News - Published

VIRUS TODAY: Black Friday shoppers stay home

Here's what's happening Friday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.: THREE THINGS TO KNOW...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com


How to get a Black Friday travel deal during the pandemic

Cruises, Caribbean getaways and state-side hotel stays are being offered up at major discounts this...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs [Video]

S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs

On Friday, US stocks made gains as hopes for a peaceful transition to the Biden administration offset concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases. Business Insider reports S&P 500 closed at a record..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
Black Friday Shoppers Facing Smaller Lines For Fewer Deals This Year [Video]

Black Friday Shoppers Facing Smaller Lines For Fewer Deals This Year

Despite an even greater reason to shop online this year, diehard shoppers lined up for a traditional shopping experience.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:08Published
Black Friday shopping looked a lot different in 2020 than in recent years [Video]

Black Friday shopping looked a lot different in 2020 than in recent years

Many retailers encouraged shoppers to go online for the best deals, but there were still some lines to be found in stores.

Credit: USA Today Money (Domestic)     Duration: 00:48Published