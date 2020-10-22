Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

Trump held off on possibly attacking Iran: source A U.S. official says President Donald Trump asked top aides about potentially attacking Iran's main nuclear site during a meeting last Thursday. Gloria Tso reports.

Bay Area Election Experts Reassure Voters After Reports Of Iran, Russia Accessing Some Voter Registration Data



Bay Area election experts are attempting to reassure voters after top intelligence officials announced that Iran and Russia have taken actions to interfere in the upcoming presidential election. Joe.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:38 Published on October 22, 2020