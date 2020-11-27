Michel Barnier arrives in London ahead of trade talks resuming

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned there are “just a few hours”left to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK, as the two sides stand atthe “moment of truth”. As talks resumed on Friday, Mr Barnier said there is achance of getting a deal in time for the end of the transition period onDecember 31, but the path to a breakthrough is “very narrow”. “It’s alsoobvious that this isn’t an agreement we will sign at any price or any cost. “Ithink I’ve always been frank with you and open and sincere. I cannot say whatwill come during this last home straight of negotiations. We have to beprepared for all eventualities.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions and a new Tier 4 for London and the South East of England. It comes after coronavirus cases in these areas continue to soar.
Households in London and the South East of England are to be banned from mixing over the festive period, while in the rest of the country, three households will be able to meet indoors on Christmas Day only.
Hundreds of people joined anti-lockdown protests in central London earlier this afternoon. It came just hours before the government is expected to announce a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions.
Christmas stockpiling and Brexit uncertainty have again caused huge queues oflorries to stack up in Kent. A long line of HGVs stretched up to five miles onthe M20 as freight drivers headed for the Eurotunnel. The latest delays cameas the UK marked less than two weeks until 2021 and the end of the Brexittransition period. Businesses, in a bid to avoid cross-Channel disruption inJanuary, are stockpiling goods before the new year, in addition to the usualChristmas rush. On Saturday the queue along the left-hand lane of the motorwaystarted in the Ashford area and stretched several miles to the Eurotunnelentrance at Folkestone.
