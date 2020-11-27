Michel Barnier arrives in London ahead of trade talks resuming

Brexit: Just a few hours left to strike a trade deal, Barnier warns



EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned there are “just a few hours”left to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK, as the two sides stand atthe “moment of truth”. As talks resumed on Friday, Mr Barnier said there is achance of getting a deal in time for the end of the transition period onDecember 31, but the path to a breakthrough is “very narrow”. “It’s alsoobvious that this isn’t an agreement we will sign at any price or any cost. “Ithink I’ve always been frank with you and open and sincere. I cannot say whatwill come during this last home straight of negotiations. We have to beprepared for all eventualities.”

