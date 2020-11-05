Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Appeals Court Rejects Trump Appeal Over Pennsylvania Race

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:18s - Published
US Appeals Court Rejects Trump Appeal Over Pennsylvania Race

US Appeals Court Rejects Trump Appeal Over Pennsylvania Race

The case had been argued last week in a lower court by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US appeals court rejects Trump appeal over Pennsylvania race

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Donald Trump’s legal team suffered yet another defeat in court...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphVOA NewsHindu



Related videos from verified sources

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rejects Trump Campaign's Claim Philadelphia Didn't Offer Meaningful Access To Vote Count [Video]

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rejects Trump Campaign's Claim Philadelphia Didn't Offer Meaningful Access To Vote Count

In a 5-2 ruling, the justices found the city did not illegally restrict observers during the canvassing process.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:29Published
Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada [Video]

Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada

President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to sow doubt about theoutcome of the presidential race. Trump's campaign engaged in a flurry oflegal activity to try to improve the Republican..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published