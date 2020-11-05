US Appeals Court Rejects Trump Appeal Over Pennsylvania Race
The case had been argued last week in a lower court by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rejects Trump Campaign's Claim Philadelphia Didn't Offer Meaningful Access To Vote CountIn a 5-2 ruling, the justices found the city did not illegally restrict observers during the canvassing process.
Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in NevadaPresident Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to sow doubt about theoutcome of the presidential race. Trump's campaign engaged in a flurry oflegal activity to try to improve the Republican..