Video Credit: KIMT - Published 7 minutes ago

Salvation Army expanding food shelf distribution to help more people in the pandemic.

A look at but first at 4 ?

"* the rochestr salvation army is making some changes this holiday season to ensure everyone in the community has access to a warm meal.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live with how the organization is working to keep bellies full this winter.

Jessica.

Katie ?

"* the salvation army says it will be opening its food shelf twice a month starting on december first..

Instead of just once a month..

To fill a void left by the pandemic.

Usually the food shelf is only open twice a month during the summer when kids are out of school and families need a little extra help.

Director of community engagement rebecca snapp tells me the pandemic has had a ripple effect as people have lost their jobs..

Had to quarantine and are experiencing more financial difficulties.

<the financial effect of this whole pandemic has really hit people who are working hour to hour, paycheck to paycheck, the hardest and those are the people coming to us now maybe needing a little bit of help getting groceries for the month > snapp tells me with this increase there will also be a greater need for donations..

And anything the community can give will beeciats open from 10 a?

"*m until 4 p?*m on tuesdays and fridays.

Live in... kimt news three.

Thanks jessica.

The salvation army also says the need for daily meals has increased.

The nonprofit was serving around 50 to 75 every day but are now