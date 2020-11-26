Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scottsboro restaurant serves free Thanksgiving meals

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Scottsboro restaurant serves free Thanksgiving meals
This may become an annual tradition

Class for 2 days.

New at 5 - one jackson county restaurant stepped up this thanksgiving to feed people in the community - after a local church decided it wouldn't be able to host its traditional thankgsiving meal this year.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli went to scottsboro to see how they were able to feed so many people this holiday - while staying mindful of the coronavirus pandemic.

Byron and lynnette samples came to get a thanksgiving meal: "we think it's a wonderful thing for him to do but we wouldn't expect anything less out of him because he's just been just a great friend and a great man as long as we've known him."

Cars lined up in this small parking lot - waiting on a free thanksgiving meal from holy smokes bbq in scottsboro.

Nats of cars owner barry shelton told me this is the first time he served the free meals.

Barry shelton, owner holy smokes bbq: "there's another local church that usually does this and they didn't do it this year, so i went to my wife and said hey it's time for us to be able to step up and feed the community this time."

Because of the pandemic - the restaurant was closed inside and people could drive up and get a meal handed to them - without getting out of their car.

Barry shelton, owner holy smokes bbq: "we set up a little drive thru here, to get it to go where nobody comes in and we keep our social distancing as much as possible."

To help cover the cost of the meals - local churches stepped in to help and others donated money.

Joe moore, pastor parkway baptist church: "it's our way of being able to help as a church to go out to the public and outreach and help during this time to make it better."

Everyone was welcome to come get a free meal - including some long time customers.

Margaret hinkle, came to get a thanksgiving meal: "i'm thankful for my family and the food."

Sophia looklive: "the owner tells me he was ready to serve about 1,000 meals this thanksgiving and he said he is just grateful that people in the community are able to have a meal this thanksgiving."

Barry shelton, owner holy smokes bbq: "it means a lot to be able to do this for these folks because they support me and it's a time for us to be able to give back."

In scottsboro - sophia borrelli waay 31 news.

The owner says he will help the community next thanksgiving as well -




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

CBS Evening News, November 26, 2020

Nation marks nontraditional Thanksgiving as pandemic alters plans; Restaurant owner receives help...
CBS News - Published

Restaurants Reinvent Themselves For Thanksgiving And Beyond: 'You Just Pivot'

A Japanese café sells plants and green-tea pie. An Italian restaurant caters a prime-rib dinner. A...
NPR - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Green Bay restaurant serves free Thanksgiving meals, delivers turkey to police department [Video]

Green Bay restaurant serves free Thanksgiving meals, delivers turkey to police department

Jamie Waller's JJ Cafe & Grill served free turkey meals to anyone in need this Thanksgiving, from people away from their families to police officers hard at work.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:21Published
Bethel Park Restaurant To Deliver 400 Free Meals [Video]

Bethel Park Restaurant To Deliver 400 Free Meals

One local restaurant is delivering 400 free meals this Thanksgiving. KDKA's Kym Gable has more On A Positive Note.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:29Published