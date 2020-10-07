Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fan Favorite Guest Stars on'The Mandalorian'

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Fan Favorite Guest Stars on'The Mandalorian'

Fan Favorite Guest Stars on'The Mandalorian'

A Star Wars fan favorite guest starred on the Disney+ series 'The Mandolorian.'

After considerable build-up, the second season's fifth episode, "The Jedi," introduced Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano.

Tano is the Padawan to Anakin Skywalker in the animated programs. Fans had been eagerly awaiting Ahsoka's live-action debut.

In her debut Ahsoka used her Jedi powers to communicate with baby YODA, revealing his name Grogu.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'The Mandalorian' brings a major fan favorite into the 'Star Wars' live-action universe

The worst-kept secret in the "Star Wars" universe brought a huge fan favorite to "The Mandalorian" --...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'Grey's Anatomy's Exciting Character Return, Will Smith's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Trailer & More News | THR News [Video]

'Grey's Anatomy's Exciting Character Return, Will Smith's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Trailer & More News | THR News

Did 'Grey's Anatomy' just save 2020? The ABC medical drama has brought back a fan-favorite star. Plus, Will Smith shares a new trailer for 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reunion & Ryan Murphy's 'AHS'..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:02Published
Outer Banks Stars Interview Each Other [Video]

Outer Banks Stars Interview Each Other

Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, & Rudy Pankow reveal behind the scenes secrets of hit Netflix series.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 05:35Published
Jason Priestley had no idea Beverly Hills, 90210 guest stars were told not to look at him [Video]

Jason Priestley had no idea Beverly Hills, 90210 guest stars were told not to look at him

Jason Priestley insists he never told Jessica Alba not to look at him while they were shooting Beverly Hills, 90210 together.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published