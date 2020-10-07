Fan Favorite Guest Stars on'The Mandalorian'

A Star Wars fan favorite guest starred on the Disney+ series 'The Mandolorian.'

After considerable build-up, the second season's fifth episode, "The Jedi," introduced Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano.

Tano is the Padawan to Anakin Skywalker in the animated programs. Fans had been eagerly awaiting Ahsoka's live-action debut.

In her debut Ahsoka used her Jedi powers to communicate with baby YODA, revealing his name Grogu.