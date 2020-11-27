Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Friday Shopping Frenzies, Stores Welcomed Customers Under Safety Protocols

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:46s - Published
Black Friday Shopping Frenzies, Stores Welcomed Customers Under Safety Protocols

Black Friday Shopping Frenzies, Stores Welcomed Customers Under Safety Protocols

CBS4's Joan Murray shares the latest details on how Black Friday 2020 was unlike one before.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

East Bridgewater Christmas Tree Farm Slammed With Customers [Video]

East Bridgewater Christmas Tree Farm Slammed With Customers

Black Friday brought more customers than usual to Mistletoe Acres Tree Farm in East Bridgewater.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:43Published
Black Friday shoppers already on the hunt for doorbusters [Video]

Black Friday shoppers already on the hunt for doorbusters

In the past, Black Friday was historically the start of the holiday shopping season. But with COVID-19 big box stores offered major deals on-line weeks in advance. But that hasn’t stopped the lines..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:54Published
New PS5 Hot Ticket On Black Friday In Cherry Hill [Video]

New PS5 Hot Ticket On Black Friday In Cherry Hill

Dan Koob reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:56Published