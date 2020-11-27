Black Friday Shopping Frenzies, Stores Welcomed Customers Under Safety Protocols
CBS4's Joan Murray shares the latest details on how Black Friday 2020 was unlike one before.
East Bridgewater Christmas Tree Farm Slammed With CustomersBlack Friday brought more customers than usual to Mistletoe Acres Tree Farm in East Bridgewater.
Black Friday shoppers already on the hunt for doorbustersIn the past, Black Friday was historically the start of the holiday shopping season. But with COVID-19 big box stores offered major deals on-line weeks in advance. But that hasn’t stopped the lines..
New PS5 Hot Ticket On Black Friday In Cherry HillDan Koob reports.