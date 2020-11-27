Man waits 21 hours for PlayStation 5

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 5 minutes ago

It's been deemed nationally as one of the most sought after holiday gift items of the year.

If you're looking to get your hands on the Playstation 5, you're not alone.

Its nearly impossible to get your hands on one.

And now...people are reportedly selling the five hundred dollar consoles online for double the price.

News channel 2's brent kearney spoke to one black friday shopper who went the extra mile to get one...only to be shut out!

Brent, what a nightmare!

Gary this guy brought his bed with him as he waited out in front of the herkimer gamestop.

That's how dedicated he was to getting one.

He was almost positive he was going to get his hands ona brand new playstation 5, up until 5 minutes before the store opened.

Imagine camping out in front of a video game store for almost a day looking to get one of hottest gifts of the year, and going home with nothing.

That was the reality for black friday shopper aaron papalao.

He and millions of other gamers across the country looking to get their hands on the brand new playstation 5 .

None aaron says: "a playstation is an awfully sought after gift this holiday season and with the your wife had and how everything's going with the pandemic i thought maybe i'd make christmas a little extra special for my son and my brother and i will pick up a couple."

Before setting up camp, aon t this gamestad on hie would have at least two consoles in stock.

Aaron, who was first in line, waited 21 hours thinking he would be the first to get one.

Five minutes prior to opening, he came out and put a sign on that says zero playstation's five xbox's.

Aaron, who was obviously frustrated called other stores to get answers.

"i contacted the rome store, the manager was unavailable and i spoke to an associate.

And he again assured me that herkimer itelling me thdont hai went in the store myself and asked the manager about the consoles and he told me he didnt want to get into to details but said they needed to be shipped out.

"when you've waited that long for something in anticipation and dissipation of something that you would assume would be there.

It's a little disheartening when you were told that unfortunately despite the ad and the guarantee just too bad basically > i did reach out to other game stop stores in the area, they told me they did have some in stock this morning but have since sold out.

I also reached out to gamestop's corporate office, but didn't get through.

But gary aaron says he's not giving up in finding one.

Back to you.

