Best Buy Customers Opting for In Person Shopping on Black Friday

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 3 minutes ago

Joe says shopping online was too much of a hassle.

Shopping on black friday to buy devices for zoom schooling.

Now you'll learn why one parent chose to shop in person instead of online with his son.

One man grew frustrated with the process of online shopping and figured he'd score the same deals in stores.

It's just a pain in the butt online and doing shopping.

Just having the stuff to get on there it's hard to purchase.

Joe says he wasn't worried about shipping times or waiting in line since best buy is strictly following covid-19 protocols.

He says he and his son just wanted to buy exactly what they were looking for.

Other shoppers like joe also waited in line.

At six tonight find out what extra steps