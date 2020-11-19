Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special Trailer

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special Trailer - Plot synopsis: Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there's only one person who can save the day: Santa's great friend Mariah Carey.

The Queen of Christmas creates a fabulous and star-studded spectacular to make the whole world merry!

Director Hamish Hamilton, Roman Coppola Writers Caroline Fox Actors Mariah Carey, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Roc & Roe Cannon Genre Musical Run Time 43 minutes


Enchanting 'Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special' trailer is here to save the holidays

There is only one universal truth we can all agree on: Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" is...
Mariah Carey saves Christmas in first trailer for Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special

As I just wrote in the previous post about Thanksgiving and gatherings, right now, many families...
Mariah Carey Has Kicked Off The Christmas Season [Video]

The trailer for Mariah Carey's upcoming Apple TV+ special, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," debuted Friday. According to CNN actress Tiffany Haddish narrates the special, which premieres..

Mariah Carey ‘saves’ Christmas in festive special [Video]

Undisputed "Queen of Christmas" Mariah Carey is back with a special featuring a star-studded line-up which includes Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Tiffany Haddish on December 4.

Mariah Carey's Apple TV+ Christmas Special to debut on December 4 [Video]

Mariah Carey is to have her own Christmas special on Apple TV+, debuting on December 4.

