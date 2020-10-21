Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

THE PASSENGER Movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:20s - Published
THE PASSENGER Movie

THE PASSENGER Movie

THE PASSENGER Movie Official Trailer (2020) - Plot synopsis: The morning after a family wedding, Charlotte and Dan Edmunds begin their long journey home.

Hungover and arguing, they narrowly avoid hitting a broken down motorist.

However, this is no random near miss.

The man by the side of the road is Samuel, a colleague of Dan's.

Righteous and determined, he is there to force Charlotte in to admitting her affair.

But a confession may not be enough.

With Dan naively complicit in Samuel's appearance, he realises far too late the danger he has invited in to their world.

By the end of the journey, only one person will survive.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

This adorable corgi loves riding around with her dad in his backpack [Video]

This adorable corgi loves riding around with her dad in his backpack

This adorable corgi loves riding around with her dad in his backpack and goes with him everywhere - including the SUBWAY.Four-year-old Pembroke welsh Corgi Maxine loves nothing more than accompanying..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
RIDERS ON THE STORM movie - Shannon Day, Brian Sutherland, Jeffrey Arrington [Video]

RIDERS ON THE STORM movie - Shannon Day, Brian Sutherland, Jeffrey Arrington

RIDERS ON THE STORM movie (2020_ - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: On a dark one lane road, miles from nowhere. A lonely traveler picks up a hitchhiker and drives off into the night. As they put miles..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:06Published
Driven to the Edge movie [Video]

Driven to the Edge movie

Driven to the Edge movie - Official Trailer - MarVista Entertainment - Plot synopsis: A young fashion designer uses a rideshare service and meets a mysterious woman whose determination to be her friend..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:09Published