THE PASSENGER Movie

THE PASSENGER Movie Official Trailer (2020) - Plot synopsis: The morning after a family wedding, Charlotte and Dan Edmunds begin their long journey home.

Hungover and arguing, they narrowly avoid hitting a broken down motorist.

However, this is no random near miss.

The man by the side of the road is Samuel, a colleague of Dan's.

Righteous and determined, he is there to force Charlotte in to admitting her affair.

But a confession may not be enough.

With Dan naively complicit in Samuel's appearance, he realises far too late the danger he has invited in to their world.

By the end of the journey, only one person will survive.