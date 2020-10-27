Archbishop Wilton Gregory Will Become 1st Black Cardinal In U.S.
Video Credit:
CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 01:01s - Published
6 minutes ago
Archbishop Wilton Gregory Will Become 1st Black Cardinal In U.S.
Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington, D.C., is about to make history as the first Black cardinal in the U.S.
