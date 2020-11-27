Black Friday shoppers hit the stores despite pandemic

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 4 minutes ago

Despite the pandemic, many shoppers still rushed to The Chico Marketplace to find deals this Black Friday.

Action news now dot com.

Despite a spike in coronavirus cases - the annual tradition of black friday is still alive.

But what does it look like?

Action news now reporter kristian lopez spoke with shoppers at the chico market place and shows us the turnout.

Kristian: mall management says they did not see the large turnout they normally see but the saw steady crowds all day.

People told me this brought a sense of normalcy.

Nats scanning prices.

Margaret becker/shopper: actually in the mall i'm very surprised to see this many people but it's nice to see people with masks and keeping their distance.

I brought a lot of hand sanitizer.

Kristian: what are you shopping for?

Makayla smith/shopper: to get all the sales, all my christmas presents for my daughter and family.

Kristian: what are the differences crowd wise this year?

Margaret becker: oh my goodness, no comparison, last year you could hardly walk but this year its nice because people have a nice flow and they are staying distant.

Makayla: lots of people keeping in their own groups and keeping apart, its longer wait but i dont mind they are trying to keep us safe, and you have to wait a little longer but its worth it.

Lots of people out here getting the deals this year.

Kristian: and the deals here at the chico market place will continue until 9 pm tonight.

Reporting in chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

As black friday sales wrap up tonight