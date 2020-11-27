Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Friday shoppers hit the stores despite pandemic

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Black Friday shoppers hit the stores despite pandemic

Black Friday shoppers hit the stores despite pandemic

Despite the pandemic, many shoppers still rushed to The Chico Marketplace to find deals this Black Friday.

Action news now dot com.

Despite a spike in coronavirus cases - the annual tradition of black friday is still alive.

But what does it look like?

Action news now reporter kristian lopez spoke with shoppers at the chico market place and shows us the turnout.

Kristian: mall management says they did not see the large turnout they normally see but the saw steady crowds all day.

People told me this brought a sense of normalcy.

Nats scanning prices.

Margaret becker/shopper: actually in the mall i'm very surprised to see this many people but it's nice to see people with masks and keeping their distance.

I brought a lot of hand sanitizer.

Kristian: what are you shopping for?

Makayla smith/shopper: to get all the sales, all my christmas presents for my daughter and family.

Kristian: what are the differences crowd wise this year?

Margaret becker: oh my goodness, no comparison, last year you could hardly walk but this year its nice because people have a nice flow and they are staying distant.

Makayla: lots of people keeping in their own groups and keeping apart, its longer wait but i dont mind they are trying to keep us safe, and you have to wait a little longer but its worth it.

Lots of people out here getting the deals this year.

Kristian: and the deals here at the chico market place will continue until 9 pm tonight.

Reporting in chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

As black friday sales wrap up tonight




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

VIRUS TODAY: Black Friday shoppers stay home

Here's what's happening Friday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.: THREE THINGS TO KNOW...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comUSATODAY.comNew Zealand HeraldDenver Post


Black Friday: Most Old Navy stores open at midnight Friday; Walmart, Target, Best Buy and other stores open at 5

When do Black Friday sales start and stores open? Will shoppers show up for a different Black Friday...
USATODAY.com - Published

Black Friday: Stores kick off in-store holiday sales with socially distanced lines

When do Black Friday sales start and stores open? Will shoppers show up for a different Black Friday...
azcentral.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Black Friday Shoppers Find Coronavirus Protocols In Place Like Social Distancing, Masks [Video]

Black Friday Shoppers Find Coronavirus Protocols In Place Like Social Distancing, Masks

Some shoppers didn't let the pandemic impact their Black Friday tradition.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:02Published
Black Friday Shoppers Go Out Amidst Pandemic [Video]

Black Friday Shoppers Go Out Amidst Pandemic

WAAY-31's Casey Albritton discusses the impact that COVID has had upon Black Friday shopping.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Store owners expecting less shoppers for black Friday [Video]

Store owners expecting less shoppers for black Friday

Store owners expecting less shoppers for black Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished