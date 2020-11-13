'Ram Barat' celebrations in Ayodhya cancelled due to COVID-19

'Ram Barat' celebrations which depict the marriage procession of Lord Ram, and takes place every five years from Karsevakpuram to Janakpuram has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

Dharam Yatra Mahasangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad that take out the 'Barat' decided to scrap this year's event.

"We have decided to cancel the 'Barat' this year.

We have urged people to observe the celebration at their homes and temples, light earthen lamps, blow conch shell, chant holy mantras and hoist flag," said Sharad Sharma, spokesperson, VHP.