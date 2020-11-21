Global  
 

Friday Football Frenzy: College hoops, football and more

Xavier takes down Toledo, OSU cancels its game against Illinois for COVID-19, UK faces Florida and Miami (Ohio) steps up to Akron.

Plus, should fans be concerned about reports of a "toxic" Bengals locker room?

RB Giovani Bernard and coach Zac Taylor weigh in before Sunday's game against the Giants.

Then, find out which local coach has led teams in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana to a trifecta of state football championships.


