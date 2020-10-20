Deputies investigating armed robbery at Dollar General on Jeffersonville Road

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 4 minutes ago

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the man who used a gun to rob a Dollar General in Macon.

Man was injured and taken to medical center navicent health where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

And just this morning... someone used a gun to rob the dollar general at 44-71 jeffersonville road.

Bibb county deputies say this is the suspect... with the sweatshirt ... hat and face covering.

They say... he