PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad to review COVID vaccine development

As farmers continue their protest against the new laws introduced by the Modi government, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lashed out at the opposition and said that those who can’t convince are now trying to confuse farmers. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Gadkari said that all the reforms introduced by the Modi government are in the best interest of the farmers and will ensure they get more money for their produce. Watch the full video for all the details.
Phase-3 trial of Covaxin began at Sola Civil Hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Volunteers are coming at the hospital for the test. "Volunteers who've been vaccinated have yet not complained of any health issues or symptoms. More volunteers will be vaccinated today," said Sola Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Parul Bhatt. Meanwhile, preparation is underway at Serum Institute of India in Pune where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit on November 28. PM will review the vaccine production.
Public health experts warned for months that Thanksgiving should not happen traditionally. The reasoning being that dinner would be the perfect place for the coronavirus to spread. They suggested people limit their feasts, just for this year, to single-household affairs. Still, more than a third of Americans said they would not be making any changes. Thanksgiving 2020 would remain traditional despite the looming virus threat.
'Ram Barat' celebrations which depict the marriage procession of Lord Ram, and takes place every five years from Karsevakpuram to Janakpuram has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. Dharam Yatra Mahasangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad that take out the 'Barat' decided to scrap this year's event. "We have decided to cancel the 'Barat' this year. We have urged people to observe the celebration at their homes and temples, light earthen lamps, blow conch shell, chant holy mantras and hoist flag," said Sharad Sharma, spokesperson, VHP.
Ahead of Hyderabad elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda addressed a rally on November 27. Nadda said, "Before my arrival, it was said that a party president is coming for 'gully ka chunav'. It is disrespect to the electorate of Hyderabad. 74 lakh voters, 5 Lok Sabha seat and 24 Assembly constituencies and over 1 crore population - is it a gully to you?" GHMC elections are scheduled to be held on December 01 and counting of votes will take place on December 04.
