Wreck movie trailer - Gemma Harlow Dean

Wreck movie (2020) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: While transporting an important package, a young woman is involved in a car accident in the middle of nowhere leaving her trapped under the car.

She slowly starts to realize that not only are some very bad men tracking her down wanting to retrieve the item she is transporting but something very dangerous is hunting her from deep within the woods.

Director: Ben Patterson Writer: Ben Patterson Stars: Ben Loyd-Holmes, Tony Manders, Gemma Harlow Dean