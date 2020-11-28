The Abominations of Frankenstein Movie

The Abominations of Frankenstein Movie - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: Having found a way to survive throughout the centuries, the depraved Baron Heinrich Von Frankenstein (Anthony D.P.

Mann, Terror of Dracula, Return to Frightenstein) and his murderous assistant Clerval (Vicki Bitis, Blood Rites of the Vampyr) are on a bloody quest to continue their mad experiments.

Haunted by his monstrous past and tormented by the spiteful ghost of Mary Shelley herself (Melissa Radford, Bleak December's The Wicker Man), Frankenstein is about to unleash his abomination upon the world!

From director Sébastien Godin comes a horrifying new take on the immortal tale of Frankenstein!

Also starring Sébastien Godin (who also directs) along with Steve Kasan (Lifechanger) and Ali Chappell (Necropolis: Legion).