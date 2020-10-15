Iran's top nuclear scientist assassinated | Who was Mohsen Fakhrizadeh? | Oneindia News

Iran's top nuclear scientist was assassinated near Tehran on Friday in an ambush.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's car was fired upon by gunmen and he died at a hospital later.

Fakhrizadeh is believed by the West to be the brains behind Iran's covert nuclear weapons programme, which Iran insists is only for peaceful purposes.

