Watch: PM Modi, in PPE kit, reviews COVID vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:38s
Watch: PM Modi, in PPE kit, reviews COVID vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D

Watch: PM Modi, in PPE kit, reviews COVID vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed manufacturing and development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad on November 28.

Wearing a PPE kit, PM Modi was seen taking tour of the biotech park with officials updating him about the status of the vaccine development.

He is on a 3-city visit to review the development work of COVID-19 vaccines.

PM Modi will also visit the Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.


