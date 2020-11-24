Watch: PM Modi, in PPE kit, reviews COVID vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Zydus Biotech Park on November 28. He visited the Biotech park to review the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D. PM Modi will also visit the Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune review vaccine development and manufacturing process.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Ahmedabad airport on November 28. He is on a visit to the city to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process at the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.
A round-up of Prime Minister's Questions as Sir Keir Starmer accuses theGovernment of a conflict of interest over Covid-19 business deals, and BorisJohnson confirms the Brexit transition period will not be extended.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:15Published
Union minister Nitin Gadkari clarified on his recent viral speech in which he publicly reprimanded non-performing officials. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:16Published