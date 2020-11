Related videos from verified sources New Coronavirus Cases In Pennsylvania Surge Past 15,000



The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting high numbers over the last two days in its latest COVID-19 report. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:22 Published 11 hours ago S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs



On Friday, US stocks made gains as hopes for a peaceful transition to the Biden administration offset concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases. Business Insider reports S&P 500 closed at a record.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published 11 hours ago Allegheny County Sees Another Record High Number Of New COVID-19 Cases



The county health department reported 1,642 new COVID-19 cases in the last two days. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:23 Published 13 hours ago