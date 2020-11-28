Slow day for small businesses in Las Vegas on Black Friday
Small businesses in Las Vegas say they had a slow day at their in-person locations on Black Friday due to online sales and COVID-19.
Holiday Shopping Season More Important Than Ever For Small Businesses This YearFor many small businesses, the holiday shopping season is make or break, and this year, it's more important than ever; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Vegas shoppers search for deals on Black Friday during pandemicCOVID-19 did not stop shoppers in Las Vegans on Black Friday.
Gun stores prepare for one of the busiest days amid already busy yearLike many small businesses, Action Impact firearms wondered how busy Black Friday would be this year. Their worry however wasn’t due to a lack of customers.