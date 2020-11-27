Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Airlines Do Black Friday, Too!

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Airlines Do Black Friday, Too!

Airlines Do Black Friday, Too!

All 11 major US airlines are participating in Black Friday this year.

Flyers can get the jump on deals for 2021 travel, according to Business Insider.

Those not offering discounted flights have sale prices or bonuses when purchasing points or miles.

International flight deals are largely missing as restrictions hinder where Americans can travel.

It will be difficult to know when Americans will be allowed to return to international traveling.

With Americans ignoring the advice of medical leaders on COVID-19, it may be a while.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

All 11 US airlines are running Black Friday sales, but the meager discounts are just another sign of an industry in crisis — here's the list

American Airlines is giving flyers back a portion of their trip in a promo code while Hawaiian...
Business Insider - Published