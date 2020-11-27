Airlines Do Black Friday, Too!

All 11 major US airlines are participating in Black Friday this year.

Flyers can get the jump on deals for 2021 travel, according to Business Insider.

Those not offering discounted flights have sale prices or bonuses when purchasing points or miles.

International flight deals are largely missing as restrictions hinder where Americans can travel.

It will be difficult to know when Americans will be allowed to return to international traveling.

With Americans ignoring the advice of medical leaders on COVID-19, it may be a while.