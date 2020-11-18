We are coming to Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union's Rakesh Tikait in Meerut

With agitating farmers from Punjab knocking the door of the national capital to protest against the farm laws, farmers from western Uttar Pradesh are also likely to join their peers for the 'Delhi Chalo' protest.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait in Meerut said the government has failed to address the issue of farmers, and they will be leaving for Delhi to join the protesting farmers.