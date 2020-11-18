We are coming to Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union's Rakesh Tikait in Meerut

With agitating farmers from Punjab knocking the door of the national capital to protest against the farm laws, farmers from western Uttar Pradesh are also likely to join their peers for the 'Delhi Chalo' protest.
Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait in Meerut said the government has failed to address the issue of farmers, and they will be leaving for Delhi to join the protesting farmers.
More farmers are leaving Punjab to join their protesting peers in Delhi and adjoining border areas. A group of farmers left from Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala in Punjab were seen leaving for the national capital. These farmers are equipped with ration that could last months. Large numbers of protesting farmers on November 27 were allowed to enter the national capital by the Delhi Police which settled them at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. Many of the protesting farmers are gathered at the Singhu border which separates Haryana and Delhi. The farming community, mainly from Punjab, are protesting against the three farm laws, calling them anti-farmer, and fear that they will be left at the mercy of big private companies.
Amid farmers protest, heavy security has been deployed at Tikri border in West Delhi on November 28. Farmers are participating in 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, they are settled at the border areas. Delhi Police have given permission to demonstrate at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari area. Farmers are agitating against the Centre's farm laws.
Thousands of farmers are heading towards Delhi to protest against recently enacted farm laws. Bharatiya Kisan Union, Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said farmers want to discuss their issues with the government. "We want the government to discuss issues, address our concerns and prepare a draft for required legislation. We are staying at Meerut toll plaza tonight and will leave for Delhi tomorrow morning," said Rakesh Tikait.
As farmers continue their march to Delhi against new farm laws, All India Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Mohini Mohan Mishra on November 27 said if government has brought laws to support farmers,..
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday engaged in a war of words over farmers' Delhi Chalo march against the Centre's farm laws. While Singh..
