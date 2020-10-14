Farmers enter Delhi, allowed to protest in Burari; AAP welcomes | Key details

Hundreds of farmers entered the national capital on Friday to hold peaceful protest at a north Delhi ground after facing tear gas and water cannons and clashing with security personnel while thousands remained at border points, undecided whether to go to the demonstration site identified by police.

The day witnessed police using teargas shells, water cannons and multi-layer barriers to block the protesters and the farmers pelting stones and breaking barricades in some places in their determination to push through as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws.

Farmer leaders from Punjab and Haryana said the stir has now become a "people's movement", drawing support from various sections of society.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesting farmers to end their agitation and said the government is ready to discuss all issues with them.

Watch the full video for more details.