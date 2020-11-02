BJP's actions against protesting farmers unprecedented: Akhilesh Yadav

Amid farmers protest in India against new agriculture laws, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on November 28 said that treating farmers with such dereliction has never been done by any party except BJP, who actions against the protesting farmers such as lathi charge are "unprecedented".

"Treating farmers with such dereliction has never been done by any party except BJP.

These are the same people who had told farmers that they would not only waive loans but would bring in policies which would double farmers' income," said Yadav as large numbers of farmers, mainly from Punjab, have begun a 'Delhi Chalo' protest to intensify their demonstration against the three new farms laws.