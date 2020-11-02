BJP's actions against protesting farmers unprecedented: Akhilesh Yadav

Amid farmers protest in India against new agriculture laws, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on November 28 said that treating farmers with such dereliction has never been done by any party except BJP, who actions against the protesting farmers such as lathi charge are "unprecedented".
"Treating farmers with such dereliction has never been done by any party except BJP.
These are the same people who had told farmers that they would not only waive loans but would bring in policies which would double farmers' income," said Yadav as large numbers of farmers, mainly from Punjab, have begun a 'Delhi Chalo' protest to intensify their demonstration against the three new farms laws.
Mulayam Singh Yadav, on November 22, turned 82. He reached Samajwadi Party office to celebrate his birth anniversary with the party workers. His son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was also present at the event.
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav reacted on strategy for 2022 UP Legislative Assembly elections. He said that his party said that his party will not make alliance with any major party but they are in talks with smaller ones. "We are in talks with smaller parties but we won't be making an alliance with any major ones," he said.
Bahujan Samaj Party chief reiterated her threat to ensure the defeat of Samajwadi Party candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. Mayawati said that her party would vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party or other candidates who give a tough fight to SP candidates. The statement came days after Mayawati suspended 7 legislators of her party. The MLAs had opposed the nomination of Ramji Gautam for Rajya Sabha elections. 4 rebels had also met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, sparking rumours of possible defection. Akhilesh and Mayawati had joined hands for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but the alliance fell apart after failing to win big. Watch the full video for more.
Speaking on J-K District Development Council (DDC) elections, Union Minister of state for Finance Anurag Thakur on November 28 said that people are coming out in large number to vote and sending strong message in support of democracy. "District Development Council elections are important to strengthen democracy. People are coming out in large numbers to vote, sending a strong message in support of democracy. They want peace and development," said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister and BJP in-charge for J-K local body polls
Indicating Khalistani angle in the farmers' protest against three new farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on November 28 claimed presence of some "unwanted elements" in the protest that has swept the national capital and surrounding regions. Khattar alleged that these "unwanted elements" in some videos could be heard saying "jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte" (When we could [assassinate] Indira Gandhi, then why not Modi). "We have inputs of some such unwanted elements in crowd. We have reports, will disclose once it's concrete. They raised such slogans. In videos they said 'jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte'," Khattar told media persons in Gurugram. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, have started 'Delhi Chalo' protest against centre's three farm laws with many of them standing on border areas of the national capital. A protesting group was allowed by Delhi Police on November to settle at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari area.
Hundreds of farmers entered the national capital on Friday to hold peaceful protest at a north Delhi ground after facing tear gas and water cannons and clashing with security personnel while thousands remained at border points, undecided whether to go to the demonstration site identified by police. The day witnessed police using teargas shells, water cannons and multi-layer barriers to block the protesters and the farmers pelting stones and breaking barricades in some places in their determination to push through as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws. Farmer leaders from Punjab and Haryana said the stir has now become a "people's movement", drawing support from various sections of society. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesting farmers to end their agitation and said the government is ready to discuss all issues with them. Watch the full video for more details.
More farmers are leaving Punjab to join their protesting peers in Delhi and adjoining border areas. A group of farmers left from Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala in Punjab were seen leaving for the national capital. These farmers are equipped with ration that could last months. Large numbers of protesting farmers on November 27 were allowed to enter the national capital by the Delhi Police which settled them at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. Many of the protesting farmers are gathered at the Singhu border which separates Haryana and Delhi. The farming community, mainly from Punjab, are protesting against the three farm laws, calling them anti-farmer, and fear that they will be left at the mercy of big private companies.